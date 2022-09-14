Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ALLETE by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of ALE opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

