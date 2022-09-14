Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 31,620 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the period. South Jersey Industries makes up about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

