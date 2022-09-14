Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,698 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 353,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

