Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Ensign Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97.
The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The Ensign Group Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.