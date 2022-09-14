Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,387 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.00%.

In related news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock worth $1,166,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

