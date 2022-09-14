Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,521 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Activity

Equitable Price Performance

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

