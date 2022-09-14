Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,550 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $467.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

