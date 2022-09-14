Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 8,349 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

