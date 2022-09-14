Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

