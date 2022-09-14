Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel Buys 200,800 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 185,697 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,761,314.39.

Freshworks Trading Down 4.7 %

Freshworks stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.