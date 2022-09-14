Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,034 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,547,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

