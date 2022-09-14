LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,357,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,461,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.4 %

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LMAT stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.