Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CEO Paul W. Graves Sells 85,171 Shares

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Livent Stock Down 0.1 %

LTHM opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

