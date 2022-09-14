Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

