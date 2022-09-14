McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stake Increased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $839,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 267.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.