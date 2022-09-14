Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mercer International

In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercer International Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $908.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

