Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cape ANN Savings Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 577,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $194,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

