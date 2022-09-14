MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 650 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 5.5 %

SWKS stock opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

