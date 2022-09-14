MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 76,700 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,771,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,753,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Shares of KD stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
