MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 17,444 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

