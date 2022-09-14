MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 52,500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

TMUS stock opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.