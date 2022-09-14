MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $9,922,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Zynga by 117.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Zynga by 84.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Zynga by 249.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,115,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 2,938,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga Stock Performance

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Zynga

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.