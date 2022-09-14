MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 60,000 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $4,427,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.3 %

MDLZ opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

