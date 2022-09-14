MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average is $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.