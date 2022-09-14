MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,850 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank INC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

PG opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

