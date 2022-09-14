MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Lennar by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 24,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Lennar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $14,942,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Lennar Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.