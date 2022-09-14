MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. Barclays began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

