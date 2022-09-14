MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 187.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $247.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

