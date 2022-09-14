MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 396.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,231 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

