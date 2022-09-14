MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $199.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $455.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,318.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

