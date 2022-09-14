MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $147.59 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,413 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $147,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 9.4 %

META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.67 and a 12-month high of $378.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.