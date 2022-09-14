MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities cut iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $98.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

