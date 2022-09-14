MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $28.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 5.9 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

