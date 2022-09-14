MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.21 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 257,895 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

Twitter Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -208.70 and a beta of 0.65. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.