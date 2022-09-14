MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $305 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 664.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,746,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,518,138 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $304,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 40,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $204,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 519.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,241,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $216,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.