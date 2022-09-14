MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $4.77 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after buying an additional 773,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

