MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $441,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 551.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $632,630. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

