MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,465. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.