MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $798,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,187 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank INC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 217,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of KO opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

