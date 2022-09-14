MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $3,690,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $5,120,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Tapestry by 1,236.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,430 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 72,562 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Trading Down 5.3 %

TPR opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

