MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $132.89. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

