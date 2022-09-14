MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $2.65 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

