MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $289,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 3.0 %

MMM opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $115.98 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

