MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $37.58 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,576,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

