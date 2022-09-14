MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $4.05 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

