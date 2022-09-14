MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $5.42 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,677,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,146 shares of company stock worth $9,781,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,672.67 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

