MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $6.07 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Block comprises about 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 2.45. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $270.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,951. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.