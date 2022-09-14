MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.1 %

WFC stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

