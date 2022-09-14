MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

