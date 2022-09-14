MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

